Feb 4 * The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.2 pct on Jan 23 * RBI says reserve money grew 10.3 pct year on year in week to Jan 30 vs 7.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.5 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 30 vs 10.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 50.2 bln rupees to 14.05 trln rupees in week to Jan 30 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)