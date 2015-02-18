Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.4 pct on Feb 6 * RBI says reserve money grew 11 pct year on year in week to Feb 13 vs 10.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.5 pct y-o-y in week to Feb 13 vs 10.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 112.2 bln rupees to 14.32 trln rupees in week to Feb 13 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)