Feb 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says reserve money grew 11.2 pct year on year in week to Feb 20 vs 8.8 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.9 pct y-o-y in week to Feb 20 vs 9.6 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation up 4 bln rupees to 14.33 trln rupees in week to Feb 20. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)