March 18 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.3 pct on March 6 * RBI says reserve money grew 8.6 pct year on year in week to March 13 vs 11.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.1 pct y-o-y in week to March 13 vs 10.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 102.1 bln rupees to 14.52 trln rupees in week to March 13 * Source text: bit.ly/1FBekUR (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )