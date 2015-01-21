Jan 21 The Reserve Bank of India: RBI says reserve money grew 9.8 percent year on year in week to Jan 16 versus 10 percent year ago Says Currency In Circulation Grew 9.7 Pct Y-O-Y in week to Jan 16 versus 10.9 percent year ago RBI says currency in circulation up 124.4 billion rupees to 14.12 trln rupees in week to Jan 16 (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)