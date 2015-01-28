Jan 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 percent year on year in week to Jan 23 versus 9.1 percent year ago

* RBI Says Currency In Circulation Grew 10.2 Pct Y O-Y in week to Jan 23 versus 10.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 22.6 billion rupees to 14.1 trln rupees in week to Jan 23 (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)