Bangladeshi reserves up to $32.52 bln at end-April
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.
Jan 28 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 percent year on year in week to Jan 23 versus 9.1 percent year ago
* RBI Says Currency In Circulation Grew 10.2 Pct Y O-Y in week to Jan 23 versus 10.4 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation down 22.6 billion rupees to 14.1 trln rupees in week to Jan 23 (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.
* April total sales of 39,357 units versus 41,863 units last year