June 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.1 pct on June 12 * RBI says reserve money grew 11.4 pct year on year in week to June 19 vs 11.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.3 pct y-o-y in week to June 19 vs 11.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 101.3 bln rupees to 15.16 trln rupees in week to June 19

Source Text: bit.ly/1RvZaD7 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )