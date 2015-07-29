July 29 The Reserve Bank of India

RBI says reserve money grew 10.8 pct year on year in week to july 24 vs 11.3 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.3 pct y-o-y in week to july 24 vs 11.8 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation down 147.7 bln rupees to 14.88 trln rupees in week to july 24

Source Text: (bit.ly/1ezYfoa) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)