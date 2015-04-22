April 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.3 pct year on year in week to April 17 vs 8.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.1 pct y-o-y in week to April 17 vs 9.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 179.2 bln rupees to 14.94 trln rupees in week to April 17 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)