US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 29 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 11.9 pct year on year in week to April 24 vs 9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.2 pct y-o-y in week to April 24 vs 9.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 18.5 bln rupees to 14.92 trln rupees in week to April 24
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)