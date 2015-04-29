April 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.9 pct year on year in week to April 24 vs 9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.2 pct y-o-y in week to April 24 vs 9.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 18.5 bln rupees to 14.92 trln rupees in week to April 24

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)