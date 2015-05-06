BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 6 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 13.3 pct year on year in week to May 1 vs 10.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 1 vs 9.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 15.2 bln rupees to 14.94 trln rupees in week to May 1 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
