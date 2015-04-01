April 1 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 7.7 percent year on year in week to March 27 versus 9.5 percent year ago

* RBI Says Currency In Circulation Grew 11.1 Pct Y O-Y in week to March 27 versus 9.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 24.1 billion rupees to 14.45 trln rupees in week to March 27

Source text:bit.ly/1xX7UhZ (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)