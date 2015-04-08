US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 8 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 10.7 pct year on year in week to April 3 vs 12.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.9 pct y-o-y in week to April 3 vs 9.0 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 28.6 bln rupees to 14.49 trln rupees in week to April 3
Source text: bit.ly/1CnqVWm (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)