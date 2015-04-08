April 8 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 10.7 pct year on year in week to April 3 vs 12.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.9 pct y-o-y in week to April 3 vs 9.0 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 28.6 bln rupees to 14.49 trln rupees in week to April 3