BRIEF-Sri Lanka sells $19 mln of 12-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 254.79 BPS - cenbank
* Sri Lanka sells $19 million of 12-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 254.79 BPS - cenbank
May 13 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 10.9 pct year on year in week to May 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to May 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 220.9 bln rupees to 15.16 trln rupees in week to May 8
Source Text: bit.ly/1G5WVoh (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Sri Lanka sells $19 million of 12-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 254.79 BPS - cenbank
May 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose slightly on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April, signs of a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month.