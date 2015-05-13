May 13 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 10.9 pct year on year in week to May 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to May 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 220.9 bln rupees to 15.16 trln rupees in week to May 8