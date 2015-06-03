BRIEF-Bajaj Auto posts April total sales of 329,800 vehicles
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
June 3 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 11.2 pct year on year in week to May 29 vs 11.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 29 vs 11.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 85.9 bln rupees to 15.11 trln rupees in week to May 29
Source text: (bit.ly/1M4t2Vq) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high