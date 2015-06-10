June 10 RBI says reserve money grew 10.3 pct year on year in week to June 5 vs 12 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.4 pct y-o-y in week to June 5 vs 11.3 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation up 100 bln rupees to 15.21 trln rupees in week to June 5 * RBI says India's yo-y money growth INM3MS=ECI at 11 pct on May 29 INM3MS=ECI