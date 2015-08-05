Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.5 pct on July 24 * RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 pct year on year in week to July 31 vs 10.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.6 pct y-o-y in week to July 31 vs 12.0 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 125.8 bln rupees to 14.75 trln rupees in week to July 31

Source Text: bit.ly/1K3KjvB (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )