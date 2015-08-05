BRIEF-India's Mangal Credit & Fincorp recommends dividend of 0.25 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzPNjx) Further company coverage:
Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.5 pct on July 24 * RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 pct year on year in week to July 31 vs 10.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.6 pct y-o-y in week to July 31 vs 12.0 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 125.8 bln rupees to 14.75 trln rupees in week to July 31
Source Text: bit.ly/1K3KjvB (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)