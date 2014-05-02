MUMBAI, May 2 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $309.91 billion as of April 25 from $309.41
billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
April 25 April 18 April 26
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 282,029 281,536 264,028
Gold 21,567 21,567 25,692
SDRs 4,478 4,473 4,342
Reserve Tranche Position 1,839 1,837 2,309
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 309,913 309,413 296,371
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)