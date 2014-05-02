MUMBAI, May 2 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $309.91 billion as of April 25 from $309.41 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 25 April 18 April 26 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 282,029 281,536 264,028 Gold 21,567 21,567 25,692 SDRs 4,478 4,473 4,342 Reserve Tranche Position 1,839 1,837 2,309 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 309,913 309,413 296,371 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)