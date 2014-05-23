MUMBAI, May 23 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $314.93 billion as of May 16 compared with $313.83 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 16 May 9 May 17 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 286,550 286,550 261,472 Gold 20,966 20,966 23,974 SDRs 4,477 4,477 4,306 Reserve Tranche Position 1,839 1,839 2,214 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,925 313,832 291,966 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)