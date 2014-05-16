MUMBAI, May 16 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $313.83 billion as of May 9 compared with $311.86 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 9 May 2 May 10 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 286,550 284,571 263,160 Gold 20,966 20,966 23,974 SDRs 4,477 4,481 4,330 Reserve Tranche Position 1,839 1,840 2,227 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 313,832 311,858 293,691 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)