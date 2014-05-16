MUMBAI, May 16 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $313.83 billion as of May 9 compared with
$311.86 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
May 9 May 2 May 10
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 286,550 284,571 263,160
Gold 20,966 20,966 23,974
SDRs 4,477 4,481 4,330
Reserve Tranche Position 1,839 1,840 2,227
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 313,832 311,858 293,691
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)