MUMBAI, April 25 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $309.41 billion as of April 18 from $309.44 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 18 April 11 April 19 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 281,536 281,552 262,411 Gold 21,567 21,567 25,692 SDRs 4,473 4,484 4,347 Reserve Tranche Position 1,837 1,842 2,311 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 309,413 309,445 294,761 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)