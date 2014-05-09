MUMBAI, May 9 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $311.86 billion as of May 2 compared with $309.91 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 2 April 25 May 3 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 284,571 282,029 263,728 Gold 20,966 21,567 23,974 SDRs 4,481 4,478 4,362 Reserve Tranche Position 1,840 1,839 2,243 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 311,858 309,913 296,371 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)