MUMBAI, April 18 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $309.44 billion as of April 11 from $306.65 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 11 April 4 April 12 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 281,552 278,806 262,900 Gold 21,567 21,567 25,692 SDRs 4,484 4,448 4,345 Reserve Tranche Position 1,842 1,827 2,310 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 309,445 306,648 295,247 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)