MUMBAI, May 30 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $312.66 billion as of May 23 compared with $314.93 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 23 May 16 May 24 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 285,561 287,816 261,566 Gold 20,966 20,966 23,974 SDRs 4,453 4,462 4,317 Reserve Tranche Position 1,677 1,681 2,220 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 312,657 314,925 292,076 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)