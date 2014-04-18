A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $309.44 billion as of April 11 from $306.65 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------

April 11 April 4 April 12

2014 2014 2013

---------------------------------------------------------

Foreign currency assets 281,552 278,806 262,900

Gold 21,567 21,567 25,692

SDRs 4,484 4,448 4,345

Reserve Tranche Position 1,842 1,827 2,310

----------------------------------------------------------

Total 309,445 306,648 295,247

----------------------------------------------------------

* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)