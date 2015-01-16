Jan 16 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $319.48 billion as of Jan. 9, compared with $319.24 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 9 Jan 2 Jan 10 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 294,845.2 294,537 267,144 Gold 19,377.9 19,378 19,725 SDRs 4,128.6 4,185 4,425 Reserve Tranche Position 1,123.3 1,139 1,993 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,475.0 319,240 293,287 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)