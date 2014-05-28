May 28 The Reserve Bank of India

RBI says reserve money grew 11 pct year on year in week to May 23 vs 6.3 pct year ago

RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.8 pct y-o-y in week to May 23 vs 10.3 pct year ago

RBI says currency in circulation down 74.8 bln rupees to 13.71 trln rupees in week to May 23

India's y-o-y money supply growth at 13.5 pct in 2 weeks to May 16 vs 12.6 pct year ago - RBI

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )