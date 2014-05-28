GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
May 28 The Reserve Bank of India
RBI says reserve money grew 11 pct year on year in week to May 23 vs 6.3 pct year ago
RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.8 pct y-o-y in week to May 23 vs 10.3 pct year ago
RBI says currency in circulation down 74.8 bln rupees to 13.71 trln rupees in week to May 23
India's y-o-y money supply growth at 13.5 pct in 2 weeks to May 16 vs 12.6 pct year ago - RBI
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.