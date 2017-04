HYDERABAD, India Oct 16 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said there is a broad consensus within the central bank about its restructuring process, a week after it had announced it was re-organising some of its departments.

The central bank will also allow more participation in the currency futures market, expanding the scope for investors to hedge, Rajan told students at a business school in Hyderabad.