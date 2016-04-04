April 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 67
bids for 1,207.96 billion Indian rupees ($18.20 billion) at its two-day reverse repo
auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75
31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75
30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75
29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75
28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75
23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75
22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75
21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75
19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75
17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75
16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75
15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75
14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75
11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75
10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75
09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75
08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75
05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75
04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75
03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75
02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75
01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75
REVERSE REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75
31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75
30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75
29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75
28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75
24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75
23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75
22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75
21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75
19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75
18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75
17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75
16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75
15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75
14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75
11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75
10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75
09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75
08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75
07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75
05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75
04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75
03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75
02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75
01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75
($1 = 66.3555 Indian rupees)
