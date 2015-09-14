Sept 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 26 bids for 23.90 billion rupees ($360.03
million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25
10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25
09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25
08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25
07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25
05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25
04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25
03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25
02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25
01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25
31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25
28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25
27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25
26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25
25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25
24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25
21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25
20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25
19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25
17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25
14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25
13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25
12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25
11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25
10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25
07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25
06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25
05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25
04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25
03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25
10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25
09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25
08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25
07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25
05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25
04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25
03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25
02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25
01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25
31/08 25 65.58 25 65.58 6.25
29/08 17 29.47 17 29.47 6.25
28/08 25 83.31 25 83.31 6.25
27/08 21 48.98 21 48.98 6.25
26/08 18 21.38 18 21.38 6.25
25/08 28 71.65 28 71.65 6.25
24/08 18 55.72 18 55.72 6.25
22/08 10 14.40 10 14.40 6.25
21/08 25 33.69 25 33.69 6.25
20/08 28 43.57 28 43.57 6.25
19/08 20 36.15 20 36.15 6.25
18/08 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25
17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25
14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25
13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25
12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25
11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25
10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25
08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25
07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25
06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25
05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25
04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25
03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25
01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
Source text: (bit.ly/1gkThMY)
($1 = 66.3826 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)