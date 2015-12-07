Sensex snaps four days of gains; inflation data awaited
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after jumping to record highs twice this week, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
Dec 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 19 bids for 32.49 billion rupees ($487.18 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/12 13 36.85 13 36.85 6.75 03/12 10 34.22 10 34.22 6.75 02/12 17 48.57 17 48.57 6.75 01/12 29 147.62 29 147.62 6.75 30/11 18 85.89 18 85.89 6.75 27/11 38 179.47 38 179.47 6.75 26/11 38 175.49 38 175.49 6.75 24/11 48 218.56 48 218.56 6.75 23/11 37 187.78 37 187.78 6.75 21/11 2 35.50 2 35.50 6.75 20/11 42 153.1 42 153.10 6.75 19/11 50 206.90 50 206.90 6.75 18/11 41 170.83 41 170.83 6.75 17/11 51 233.74 51 233.74 6.75 16/11 44 212.60 44 212.60 6.75 13/11 43 211.74 43 211.74 6.75 10/11 49 220.74 49 220.74 6.75 08/11 41 199.43 41 199.43 6.75 07/11 13 98.05 13 98.05 6.75 06/11 16 51.13 16 51.13 6.75 05/11 25 93.49 25 93.49 6.75 04/11 22 87.39 22 87.39 6.75 03/11 28 109.98 28 109.98 6.75 02/11 31 144.39 31 144.39 6.75 31/10 -- -- -- -- 6.75 30/10 32 120.36 32 120.36 6.75 29/10 23 89.84 23 89.84 6.75 28/10 31 140.80 31 140.80 6.75 27/10 50 222.12 50 222.12 6.75 26/10 47 217.17 47 217.17 6.75 23/10 37 174.40 37 174.40 6.75 21/10 36 175.89 36 175.89 6.75 20/10 31 97.09 31 97.09 6.75 19/10 29 135.61 29 135.61 6.75 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 6.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 6.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 6.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 6.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 05/12 19 32.49 19 32.49 5.75 04/12 24 39.34 24 39.34 5.75 03/12 31 43.47 31 43.47 5.75 02/12 35 63.43 35 63.43 5.75 01/12 26 33.19 26 33.19 5.75 30/11 33 67.21 33 67.21 5.75 27/11 21 25.99 21 25.99 5.75 26/11 39 62.46 39 62.46 5.75 24/11 22 29.35 22 29.35 5.75 23/11 28 35.55 28 35.55 5.75 21/11 22 57.92 22 57.92 5.75 20/11 28 57.88 28 57.88 5.75 19/11 32 93.08 32 93.08 5.75 18/11 22 42.79 22 42.79 5.75 17/11 28 50.59 28 50.59 5.75 16/11 23 47.17 23 47.17 5.75 13/11 34 85.08 34 85.08 5.75 10/11 20 62.60 20 62.60 5.75 09/11 23 51.65 23 51.65 5.75 07/11 15 19.38 15 19.38 5.75 06/11 36 154.13 36 154.13 5.75 05/11 30 43.54 30 43.54 5.75 04/11 31 31.10 31 31.10 5.75 03/11 43 117.56 43 117.56 5.75 02/11 35 247.36 35 247.36 5.75 31/10 26 82.32 26 82.32 5.75 30/10 36 76.92 36 76.92 5.75 29/10 30 53.43 30 53.43 5.75 28/10 32 113.45 32 113.45 5.75 27/10 30 81.36 30 81.36 5.75 26/10 20 46.76 20 46.76 5.75 23/10 17 20.44 17 20.44 5.75 21/10 16 20.00 16 20.00 5.75 20/10 24 49.73 24 49.73 5.75 19/10 18 23.07 18 23.07 5.75 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1TQN3Dh) ($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, which is considering spinning off its China business, is looking to list it in Shanghai to boost its profile on the mainland and potentially pave the way for deals.