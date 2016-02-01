Feb 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 35 bids for 116.15 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/01 - - - - - 29/01 43 132.14 43 132.14 6.75 28/01 27 135.08 27 135.08 6.75 27/01 55 250.18 55 250.18 6.75 25/01 47 205.16 47 205.16 6.75 22/01 44 195.51 44 195.51 6.75 21/01 29 129.66 29 129.66 6.75 20/01 44 129.26 44 129.26 6.75 19/01 49 174.20 49 174.20 6.75 18/01 51 230.33 51 230.33 6.75 16/01 01 10.00 01 10.00 6.75 15/01 46 148.19 46 148.19 6.75 14/01 47 158.38 47 158.38 6.75 13/01 51 212.74 51 212.74 6.75 12/01 42 179.47 42 179.47 6.75 11/01 48 202.27 48 202.27 6.75 08/01 41 185.39 41 185.39 6.75 07/01 51 236.33 51 236.33 6.75 06/01 37 131.97 37 131.97 6.75 05/01 32 158.25 32 158.25 6.75 04/01 22 78.49 22 78.49 6.75 02/01 - - - - 6.75 01/01 25 86.99 25 86.99 6.75 31/12 42 169.58 42 169.58 6.75 30/12 16 104.20 16 104.20 6.75 29/12 17 100.77 17 100.77 6.75 28/12 26 139.65 26 139.65 6.75 23/12 47 199.62 47 199.62 6.75 22/12 46 199.71 46 199.71 6.75 21/12 47 213.47 47 213.47 6.75 19/12 - - - - 6.75 18/12 37 171.43 37 171.43 6.75 17/12 48 202.17 48 202.17 6.75 16/12 51 223.15 51 223.15 6.75 15/12 53 208.01 53 208.01 6.75 14/12 30 152.16 30 152.16 6.75 11/12 24 121.61 24 121.61 6.75 10/12 18 98.74 18 98.74 6.75 09/12 30 147.73 30 147.73 6.75 08/12 26 108.58 26 108.58 6.75 07/12 22 102.74 22 102.74 6.75 05/12 13 36.85 13 36.85 6.75 03/12 10 34.22 10 34.22 6.75 02/12 17 48.57 17 48.57 6.75 01/12 29 147.62 29 147.62 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 30/01 35 116.15 35 116.15 5.75 29/01 23 37.18 23 37.18 5.75 28/01 31 96.48 31 96.48 5.75 27/01 28 45.09 28 45.09 5.75 25/01 26 35.05 26 35.05 5.75 22/01 38 63.63 38 63.63 5.75 21/01 25 37.95 25 37.95 5.75 20/01 28 55.28 28 55.28 5.75 19/01 20 25.23 20 25.23 5.75 18/01 22 24.80 22 24.80 5.75 16/01 17 24.86 17 24.86 5.75 15/01 16 26.98 16 26.98 5.75 14/01 26 24.79 26 24.79 5.75 13/01 26 37.38 26 37.38 5.75 12/01 29 40.45 29 40.45 5.75 11/01 26 37.92 26 37.92 5.75 08/01 37 37.56 37 37.56 5.75 07/01 36 55.21 36 55.21 5.75 06/01 28 120.33 28 120.33 5.75 05/01 34 69.55 34 69.55 5.75 04/01 44 71.22 44 71.22 5.75 02/01 53 317.71 53 317.71 5.75 01/01 42 162.72 42 162.72 5.75 31/12 40 173.47 40 173.47 5.75 30/12 39 98.01 39 98.01 5.75 29/12 35 107.33 35 107.33 5.75 28/12 34 89.07 34 89.07 5.75 23/12 45 134.03 45 134.03 5.75 22/12 34 86.75 34 86.75 5.75 21/12 30 64.27 30 64.27 5.75 19/12 28 57.24 28 57.24 5.75 18/12 21 20.32 21 20.32 5.75 17/12 29 33.21 29 33.21 5.75 16/12 26 22.31 26 22.31 5.75 15/12 31 167.54 31 167.54 5.75 14/12 26 53.68 26 53.68 5.75 11/12 41 84.91 41 84.91 5.75 10/12 30 34.53 30 34.53 5.75 09/12 31 51.27 31 51.27 5.75 08/12 25 40.73 25 40.73 5.75 07/12 22 25.11 22 25.11 5.75 05/12 19 32.49 19 32.49 5.75 04/12 24 39.34 24 39.34 5.75 03/12 31 43.47 31 43.47 5.75 02/12 35 63.43 35 63.43 5.75 01/12 26 33.19 26 33.19 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source Text: (bit.ly/1SvShFq) ($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)