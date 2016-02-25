Feb 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 21 bids for 27.13 billion rupees ($396.31 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 24/02 43 208.31 43 208.31 6.75 23/02 18 104.87 18 104.87 6.75 22/02 29 151.31 29 151.31 6.75 20/02 5 34.80 5 34.80 6.75 18/02 32 113.84 32 113.84 6.75 17/02 10 39.76 10 39.76 6.75 16/02 21 88.92 21 88.92 6.75 15/02 51 184.39 51 184.39 6.75 12/02 48 174.36 48 174.36 6.75 11/02 48 212.41 48 212.41 6.75 10/02 51 218.81 51 218.81 6.75 09/02 48 211.44 48 211.44 6.75 08/02 61 252.63 61 252.63 6.75 06/02 23 93.34 23 93.34 6.75 05/02 26 68.00 26 68.00 6.75 04/02 21 62.33 21 62.33 6.75 03/02 8 32.18 8 32.18 6.75 02/02 17 75.09 17 75.09 6.75 01/02 21 67.77 21 67.77 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 24/02 21 27.13 21 27.13 5.75 23/02 29 49.88 29 49.88 5.75 22/02 22 31.40 22 31.40 5.75 20/02 16 23.03 16 23.03 5.75 19/02 38 146.46 38 146.46 5.75 18/02 22 33.71 22 33.71 5.75 17/02 28 30.62 28 30.62 5.75 16/02 38 39.79 38 39.79 5.75 15/02 29 39.09 29 39.09 5.75 12/02 35 82.42 35 82.42 5.75 11/02 23 10.11 23 10.11 5.75 10/02 29 21.18 29 21.18 5.75 09/02 32 31.23 32 31.23 5.75 08/02 26 42.93 26 42.93 5.75 06/02 16 11.47 16 11.47 5.75 05/02 33 20.98 33 20.98 5.75 04/02 30 19.77 30 19.77 5.75 03/02 34 36.96 34 36.96 5.75 02/02 32 50.65 32 50.65 5.75 01/02 31 41.04 31 41.04 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1RoXBsQ) ($1 = 68.4558 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)