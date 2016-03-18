UPDATE 4-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
March 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 256.66 billion rupees ($3.85 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 29/02 36 187.69 36 187.69 6.75 26/02 51 236.07 51 236.07 6.75 25/02 30 159.02 30 159.02 6.75 24/02 43 208.31 43 208.31 6.75 23/02 18 104.87 18 104.87 6.75 22/02 29 151.31 29 151.31 6.75 20/02 5 34.80 5 34.80 6.75 18/02 32 113.84 32 113.84 6.75 17/02 10 39.76 10 39.76 6.75 16/02 21 88.92 21 88.92 6.75 15/02 51 184.39 51 184.39 6.75 12/02 48 174.36 48 174.36 6.75 11/02 48 212.41 48 212.41 6.75 10/02 51 218.81 51 218.81 6.75 09/02 48 211.44 48 211.44 6.75 08/02 61 252.63 61 252.63 6.75 06/02 23 93.34 23 93.34 6.75 05/02 26 68.00 26 68.00 6.75 04/02 21 62.33 21 62.33 6.75 03/02 8 32.18 8 32.18 6.75 02/02 17 75.09 17 75.09 6.75 01/02 21 67.77 21 67.77 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 09 4.12 09 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 29/02 28 70.54 28 70.54 5.75 26/02 40 112.23 40 112.23 5.75 25/02 37 63.33 37 63.33 5.75 24/02 21 27.13 21 27.13 5.75 23/02 29 49.88 29 49.88 5.75 22/02 22 31.40 22 31.40 5.75 20/02 16 23.03 16 23.03 5.75 19/02 38 146.46 38 146.46 5.75 18/02 22 33.71 22 33.71 5.75 17/02 28 30.62 28 30.62 5.75 16/02 38 39.79 38 39.79 5.75 15/02 29 39.09 29 39.09 5.75 12/02 35 82.42 35 82.42 5.75 11/02 23 10.11 23 10.11 5.75 10/02 29 21.18 29 21.18 5.75 09/02 32 31.23 32 31.23 5.75 08/02 26 42.93 26 42.93 5.75 06/02 16 11.47 16 11.47 5.75 05/02 33 20.98 33 20.98 5.75 04/02 30 19.77 30 19.77 5.75 03/02 34 36.96 34 36.96 5.75 02/02 32 50.65 32 50.65 5.75 01/02 31 41.04 31 41.04 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text - bit.ly/1R2Tanz ($1 = 66.6095 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
RIYADH The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.