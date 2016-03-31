Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
March 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 67 bids for 430.56 billion rupees ($6.49 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 02 15 02 15 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 29/02 36 187.69 36 187.69 6.75 26/02 51 236.07 51 236.07 6.75 25/02 30 159.02 30 159.02 6.75 24/02 43 208.31 43 208.31 6.75 23/02 18 104.87 18 104.87 6.75 22/02 29 151.31 29 151.31 6.75 20/02 5 34.80 5 34.80 6.75 18/02 32 113.84 32 113.84 6.75 17/02 10 39.76 10 39.76 6.75 16/02 21 88.92 21 88.92 6.75 15/02 51 184.39 51 184.39 6.75 12/02 48 174.36 48 174.36 6.75 11/02 48 212.41 48 212.41 6.75 10/02 51 218.81 51 218.81 6.75 09/02 48 211.44 48 211.44 6.75 08/02 61 252.63 61 252.63 6.75 06/02 23 93.34 23 93.34 6.75 05/02 26 68.00 26 68.00 6.75 04/02 21 62.33 21 62.33 6.75 03/02 8 32.18 8 32.18 6.75 02/02 17 75.09 17 75.09 6.75 01/02 21 67.77 21 67.77 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 352.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166 59 166 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 09 4.12 09 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 29/02 28 70.54 28 70.54 5.75 26/02 40 112.23 40 112.23 5.75 25/02 37 63.33 37 63.33 5.75 24/02 21 27.13 21 27.13 5.75 23/02 29 49.88 29 49.88 5.75 22/02 22 31.40 22 31.40 5.75 20/02 16 23.03 16 23.03 5.75 19/02 38 146.46 38 146.46 5.75 18/02 22 33.71 22 33.71 5.75 17/02 28 30.62 28 30.62 5.75 16/02 38 39.79 38 39.79 5.75 15/02 29 39.09 29 39.09 5.75 12/02 35 82.42 35 82.42 5.75 11/02 23 10.11 23 10.11 5.75 10/02 29 21.18 29 21.18 5.75 09/02 32 31.23 32 31.23 5.75 08/02 26 42.93 26 42.93 5.75 06/02 16 11.47 16 11.47 5.75 05/02 33 20.98 33 20.98 5.75 04/02 30 19.77 30 19.77 5.75 03/02 34 36.96 34 36.96 5.75 02/02 32 50.65 32 50.65 5.75 01/02 31 41.04 31 41.04 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text - bit.ly/1RzaMW5 ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON Setting aside a few uncomfortable economic truths such as the increasing U.S. skills gap, eye-wateringly high unemployment in parts of the euro zone, and growing income inequality in China, the world economy has been doing pretty well this year.