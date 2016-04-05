April 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 47
bids for 106.50 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction
on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75
02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75
31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75
30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75
29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75
28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75
23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75
22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75
21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75
19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75
17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75
16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75
15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75
14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75
11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75
10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75
09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75
08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75
05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75
04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75
03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75
02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75
01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75
REVERSE REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75
02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75
31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75
30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75
29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75
28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75
24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75
23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75
22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75
21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75
19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75
18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75
17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75
16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75
15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75
14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75
11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75
10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75
09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75
08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75
07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75
05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75
04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75
03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75
02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75
01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75
Source text - (bit.ly/1XdQm8X)
($1 = 66.2337 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)