RPT-COLUMN-India's gasoline boom stalls: Kemp
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
April 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 44 bids for 188.73 billion Indian rupees ($2.84 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/1RNFXAN) ($1 = 66.5185 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.