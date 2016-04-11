April 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 44 bids for 188.73 billion Indian rupees ($2.84 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/1RNFXAN) ($1 = 66.5185 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)