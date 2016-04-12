April 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
39 bids for 92.95 billion Indian rupees ($1.40 billion) at its one-day reverse repo
auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED
RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50
07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50
06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50
05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75
04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75
02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75
31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75
30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75
29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75
28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75
23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75
22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75
21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75
19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75
17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75
16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75
15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75
14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75
11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75
10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75
09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75
08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75
05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75
04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75
03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75
02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75
01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75
REVERSE REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED
RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00
08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00
07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00
06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00
05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00
04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75
02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75
31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75
30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75
29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75
28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75
24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75
23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75
22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75
21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75
19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75
18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75
17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75
16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75
15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75
14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75
11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75
10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75
09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75
08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75
07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75
05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75
04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75
03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75
02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75
01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75
Source text - (bit.ly/1Q3S6Mj)
($1 = 66.3653 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)