SE Asia Stocks-Singapore down 1 pct; Thailand edges higher

By Anusha Ravindranath May 16 Singapore shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by industrials, while expectations of extended crude supply cuts lifted oil stocks on the Thai index. Industrial stocks in Singapore faced a big selloff, with heavyweight Jardine Matheson falling as much as 6.7 percent, to hit its lowest in three months. However, Philippine shares gained, snapping two sessions of losses. "I would say this is a technical rebound," said Joseph