Cricket-Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
May 22 Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
April 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 14 bids for 15.46 billion rupees ($232.11 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50 13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50 12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50 11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00 15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00 13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00 12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00 11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/20OWqXv) ($1 = 66.6050 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON North Korea said on Monday it successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which met all technical requirements and could now be mass-produced, although U.S. officials and experts questioned the extent of its progress.