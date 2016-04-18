April 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 14 bids for 15.46 billion rupees ($232.11 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50 13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50 12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50 11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00 15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00 13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00 12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00 11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/20OWqXv) ($1 = 66.6050 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)