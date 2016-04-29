April 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 26
bids for 29.14 billion rupees ($438.22 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction
on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
28/04 12 93.44 12 93.44 6.50
27/04 8 78.44 8 78.44 6.50
26/04 15 102.70 15 102.70 6.50
25/04 28 159.15 28 159.15 6.50
22/04 22 121.10 22 121.10 6.50
21/04 38 175.86 38 175.86 6.50
20/04 43 200.01 43 200.01 6.50
18/04 26 109.88 26 109.88 6.50
16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50
13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50
12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50
11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50
07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50
06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50
05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75
04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75
02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75
31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75
30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75
29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75
28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75
23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75
22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75
21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75
19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75
17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75
16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75
15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75
14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75
11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75
10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75
09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75
08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75
05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75
04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75
03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75
02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75
01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75
REVERSE REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE
NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
28/04 26 29.14 26 29.14 6.00
27/04 27 44.74 27 44.74 6.00
26/04 30 56.80 30 56.80 6.00
25/04 29 57.39 29 57.39 6.00
22/04 30 53.75 30 53.75 6.00
21/04 27 39.55 27 39.55 6.00
20/04 24 36.15 24 36.15 6.00
19/04 17 40.56 17 40.56 6.00
18/04 22 35.61 22 35.61 6.00
16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00
15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00
13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00
12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00
11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00
08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00
07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00
06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00
05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00
04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75
02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75
31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75
30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75
29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75
28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75
24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75
23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75
22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75
21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75
19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75
18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75
17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75
16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75
15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75
14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75
11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75
10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75
09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75
08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75
07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75
05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75
04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75
03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75
02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75
01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75
Source text - (bit.ly/1rDKj49)
($1 = 66.4968 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)