May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 15 bids for 15.66 billion rupees ($235.33 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 30/04 5 20.65 5 20.65 6.50 29/04 26 103 26 103 6.50 28/04 12 93.44 12 93.44 6.50 27/04 8 78.44 8 78.44 6.50 26/04 15 102.70 15 102.70 6.50 25/04 28 159.15 28 159.15 6.50 22/04 22 121.10 22 121.10 6.50 21/04 38 175.86 38 175.86 6.50 20/04 43 200.01 43 200.01 6.50 18/04 26 109.88 26 109.88 6.50 16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50 13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50 12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50 11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 30/04 16 13.10 16 13.10 6.00 29/04 53 151.75 53 151.75 6.00 28/04 26 29.14 26 29.14 6.00 27/04 27 44.74 27 44.74 6.00 26/04 30 56.80 30 56.80 6.00 25/04 29 57.39 29 57.39 6.00 22/04 30 53.75 30 53.75 6.00 21/04 27 39.55 27 39.55 6.00 20/04 24 36.15 24 36.15 6.00 19/04 17 40.56 17 40.56 6.00 18/04 22 35.61 22 35.61 6.00 16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00 15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00 13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00 12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00 11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/1SZN0DF ($1 = 66.5442 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)