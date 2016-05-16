May 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 53 bids for 172.46 billion rupees ($2.58 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 13/05 36 183.73 36 183.73 6.50 12/05 44 203.52 44 203.52 6.50 11/05 35 172.14 35 172.14 6.50 10/05 40 205.33 40 205.33 6.50 09/05 47 214.68 47 214.68 6.50 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 30/04 5 20.65 5 20.65 6.50 29/04 26 103 26 103 6.50 28/04 12 93.44 12 93.44 6.50 27/04 8 78.44 8 78.44 6.50 26/04 15 102.70 15 102.70 6.50 25/04 28 159.15 28 159.15 6.50 22/04 22 121.10 22 121.10 6.50 21/04 38 175.86 38 175.86 6.50 20/04 43 200.01 43 200.01 6.50 18/04 26 109.88 26 109.88 6.50 16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50 13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50 12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50 11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 13/05 53 172.46 53 172.46 6.00 12/05 31 31.07 31 31.07 6.00 11/05 20 10.45 20 10.45 6.00 10/05 25 26.65 25 26.65 6.00 09/05 18 25.44 18 25.44 6.00 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 30/04 16 13.10 16 13.10 6.00 29/04 53 151.75 53 151.75 6.00 28/04 26 29.14 26 29.14 6.00 27/04 27 44.74 27 44.74 6.00 26/04 30 56.80 30 56.80 6.00 25/04 29 57.39 29 57.39 6.00 22/04 30 53.75 30 53.75 6.00 21/04 27 39.55 27 39.55 6.00 20/04 24 36.15 24 36.15 6.00 19/04 17 40.56 17 40.56 6.00 18/04 22 35.61 22 35.61 6.00 16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00 15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00 13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00 12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00 11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/1R3bCZW) ($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)