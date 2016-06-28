June 28 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 31.79 bln rupees at 9-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 31.79 bln rupees