Indonesia April palm oil output likely fell - Reuters survey

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe JAKARTA, May 18 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely fell in April, while both exports and domestic consumption likely rose, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in Indonesia, the world's top producer of the vegetable oil, likely fell to 2.90 million tonnes from 3.08 million tonnes in March, according to the median estimate in a survey of two industry associations and a state palm research firm. Export