China's vow to review U.S. GMO crops may speed seed sales

By Tom Polansek and Karl Plume CHICAGO, May 12 China's promise to evaluate eight varieties of U.S. genetically modified crops by the end of this month under a trade deal marks a step forward in a years-long process that has held up seed sales in the United States, the world's top grains exporter. Every new variety of GMO crop has to win approval in export markets before it can be sold there. China's review covers crops grown from seeds developed by major agrichemical