July 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 19 bids for 70.62 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 31/05 13 87.85 13 87.85 6.50 30/05 17 99.46 17 99.46 6.50 27/05 19 65.52 19 65.52 6.50 26/05 23 140.13 23 140.13 6.50 25/05 47 211.41 47 211.41 6.50 24/05 44 211.58 44 211.58 6.50 23/05 42 192.26 42 192.2 6.50 20/05 32 156.90 32 156.90 6.50 19/05 15 99.76 15 99.76 6.50 18/05 09 52.81 09 52.81 6.50 17/05 17 124.97 17 124.97 6.50 16/05 36 192.91 36 192.91 6.50 13/05 36 183.73 36 183.73 6.50 12/05 44 203.52 44 203.52 6.50 11/05 35 172.14 35 172.14 6.50 10/05 40 205.33 40 205.33 6.50 09/05 47 214.68 47 214.68 6.50 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 31/05 26 77.90 26 77.90 6.00 30/05 24 32.32 24 32.32 6.00 27/05 65 267.17 65 267.17 6.00 26/05 40 81.96 40 81.96 6.00 25/05 30 74.23 30 74.23 6.00 24/05 21 23.14 21 23.14 6.00 23/05 23 13.07 23 13.07 6.00 21/05 10 12.27 10 12.27 6.00 20/05 15 11.43 15 11.13 6.00 19/05 17 13.35 17 13.35 6.00 18/05 18 39.44 18 39.44 6.00 17/05 28 31.03 28 31.03 6.00 16/05 27 38.11 27 38.11 6.00 13/05 53 172.46 53 172.46 6.00 12/05 31 31.07 31 31.07 6.00 11/05 20 10.45 20 10.45 6.00 10/05 25 26.65 25 26.65 6.00 09/05 18 25.44 18 25.44 6.00 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/29tL4FE ($1 = 67.4575 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)