Sri Lankan rupee edges up in dull trade; stocks steady
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.
Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 11 bids for 5.20 billion rupees ($77.83 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2aTledq bit.ly/2aFb2Gj bit.ly/2aZHdCH ($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SEOUL, May 15 South Korea will temporarily shut down 10 coal-fired power plants that are over 30 years old in June to mitigate air pollution, the office of President Moon Jae-in said in a statement on Monday.