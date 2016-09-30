Sept 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.47 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 562.15 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 562.15 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/2dwvlGt) (Bengaluru newsroom)