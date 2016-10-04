Oct 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 60.97 billion rupees ($917.16 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 30/09 15 74.29 15 74.29 6.50 29/09 7 76.72 7 76.72 6.50 28/09 8 79.10 8 79.10 6.50 27/09 15 116.64 15 116.64 6.50 26/09 5 27.48 5 27.48 6.50 23/09 6 29.46 6 29.46 6.50 22/09 6 30.15 6 30.15 6.50 21/09 8 36.47 8 36.47 6.50 20/09 8 33.91 8 33.91 6.50 19/09 24 158.05 24 158.05 6.50 17/09 2 45.10 2 45.10 6.50 16/09 38 142.23 38 142.23 6.50 15/09 13 56.21 13 56.21 6.50 14/09 17 59.93 17 59.93 6.50 12/09 14 46.61 14 46.61 6.50 09/09 9 38.06 9 38.06 6.50 08/09 9 37.08 9 37.08 6.50 07/09 9 37.07 9 37.07 6.50 06/09 8 32.60 8 32.60 6.50 03/09 7 21.85 7 21.85 6.50 02/09 14 47.40 14 47.40 6.50 01/09 10 37.53 10 37.53 6.50 31/08 9 32.07 9 32.07 6.50 30/08 18 107.18 18 107.18 6.50 29/08 16 88.48 16 88.48 6.50 26/08 10 35.82 10 35.82 6.50 25/08 8 33.28 8 33.28 6.50 24/08 19 123.49 19 123.49 6.50 23/08 13 55.38 13 55.38 6.50 22/08 7 33.53 7 33.53 6.50 20/08 6 57.44 6 57.44 6.50 19/08 12 41.92 12 41.92 6.50 18/08 6 30.82 6 30.82 6.50 16/08 20 86.22 20 86.22 6.50 12/08 7 32.06 7 32.06 6.50 11/08 10 39.74 10 39.74 6.50 10/08 32 131.72 32 131.72 6.50 09/08 24 101.21 24 101.21 6.50 08/08 27 90.97 20 90.97 6.50 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 30/09 69 467.29 69 467.29 6.00 29/09 43 123.99 43 123.99 6.00 28/09 27 39.92 27 39.92 6.00 27/09 28 107.51 28 107.51 6.00 26/09 30 58.92 30 58.92 6.00 23/09 25 30.34 25 30.34 6.00 22/09 20 29.33 20 29.33 6.00 21/09 21 27.66 21 27.66 6.00 20/09 17 29.45 17 29.45 6.00 19/09 19 34.17 19 34.17 6.00 17/09 19 12.71 19 12.71 6.00 16/09 50 92.36 50 92.36 6.00 15/09 26 82.17 26 82.17 6.00 14/09 24 64.81 24 64.81 6.00 12/09 24 45.97 24 45.97 6.00 09/09 33 52.60 33 52.60 6.00 08/09 27 28.41 27 28.41 6.00 07/09 27 27.47 27 27.47 6.00 06/09 33 57.12 33 57.12 6.00 05/09 16 35.04 16 35.04 6.00 03/09 17 12.66 17 12.66 6.00 02/09 60 216.43 60 216.43 6.00 01/09 36 82.37 36 82.37 6.00 31/08 30 63.28 30 63.28 6.00 30/08 27 82.81 27 82.81 6.00 29/08 27 41.93 27 41.93 6.00 26/08 26 37.56 26 37.56 6.00 25/08 14 11.08 14 11.08 6.00 24/08 18 24.76 18 24.76 6.00 23/08 18 22.61 18 22.61 6.00 22/08 21 39.99 21 39.99 6.00 20/08 14 12.76 14 12.76 6.00 19/08 61 149.73 61 149.73 6.00 18/08 44 106.73 44 106.73 6.00 17/08 27 108.28 27 108.28 6.00 16/08 18 27.06 18 27.06 6.00 12/08 38 69.96 38 69.96 6.00 11/08 20 23.47 20 23.47 6.00 10/08 22 27.68 22 27.68 6.00 09/08 22 54.79 22 54.79 6.00 08/08 16 23.88 16 23.88 6.00 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 Source text: bit.ly/2dnapqd ($1 = 66.4773 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)